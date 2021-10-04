Liberia: From 'Big Brother' to 'Housemates Liberia', Reality Show Adopts New Name As It Sets to Air On DStv Channel 399

Monrovia — The CEO of the Big Brother Liberia franchise, Amb. Karishma Pelham-Raad has announced the change of the reality show name from 'Big Brother Liberia' to 'Housemates Liberia'.

Making the announcement during a major press conference in Monrovia on Friday, Amb. Pelham-Raad said, with the new name, she and her team will take full ownership of the reality show and ensure it portrays the unique culture and positive image of Liberia.

"The show will be titled 'Housemates Liberia.' It offers Liberian companies and businesses the opportunities of great value for money sponsorship and advertisements to reach out with their goods and services to existing and new customers across all counties of the country and outside Liberia," Amb. Karishma said.

She continued: "With the new name, we own our show. Big Brother is statistic; they control you and you have to do what they want. And this is not what we want. As a CEO, I want to do things based on my ideas, things that will showcase Liberia and bring its culture out to the world.

"I believe we have a unique culture; the way we talk, the food we eat and our entire way of life- all is unique. That's why going with Housemates is more beneficial for us now than going with the big brother brand."

The announcement follows a 'successful' business trip by Hon. Karishma and the Housemates Liberia media partner, KMTV CEO Randall Jackson to Sierra Leone where they brokered a deal with their Sierra Leonean counterpart, the African Young Voices (AYV) to air Housemates Liberia live on DSTV channel 399.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Hon. Pelham-Raad hailed the agreement with AYV and said the broadcast will positively project Liberia to Africa and bring many benefits of tourism, entertainment and business to the country.

"Very importantly, DSTV Channel 399 is available in all the 15 counties in Liberia. The Liberian people, culture and all the counties will have significant inputs into the reality show," she said.

The show will be titled 'Housemates Liberia.' It offers Liberian companies and businesses the opportunities of great value for money sponsorship and advertisements to reach out with their goods and services to existing and new customers across all counties of the country and outside Liberia. In the coming days and weeks, we shall provide you with more details about the upcoming reality show 'Housemates Liberia."

Speaking further, she revealed that the recruitment process for the maiden edition of Housemates Liberia will be announced soon.

"We want to bring something to the Liberian people that they will be proud of. For the recruitment process, we will make the announcement when we ae ready to give the forms out. In the form, we will outline all of the criteria."

She then made a passionate appeal to the public and all Liberians to work with her and the team to make the show a success. "This is about the Liberian people. I am just an ordinary driver who is blessed to be the gateway to push this Liberian entertainment show to the world," she said.