Liberia: Liberty Party Leadership Buries the Hatchet - Agree to Work Together Respecting Each Other's Role

Monrovia — Officials of opposition Liberty Party has reached an agreement internally to put aside their differences and work for the common goal of the party.

The party reached the landmark truce following a prolonged internal wrangling that exploded following the suspension of Montserrado County Senator Abraham Darius Dillon, who is vice chairman for political affairs of the Liberty Party (LP) and Daniel Sando, vice chairman for press and public affairs for six months each for allegedly "making several unauthorized public utterances, derogatory statements against the chairman and Executives of the LP that brought the public disrepute to the party".

This lead to a prompt response from the party's political leader, Senator Nyonblee Karngar Lawrence, who termed the purported suspension of the party's top officials as bogus.

In a statement, Madam Karnga-Lawrence said the suspension was unilateral and personal, and as such, does not conform to acceptable standards of operations within the democratic space of political parties.

she said neither Chairman Musa Bility nor Secretary General Martin Kollah is clothed with the authority under the party's constitution, as passed by delegates from the Gbarnga Convention to effectuate any such action.

However, in a Summary from the meeting of the party's leadership on Sunday, the Party announced that "the crisis is over."

It in a leaked meeting minutes, it is recorded that videos from the convention reviewed in its entirety showed that Senator Dillon did not make any motion that was approved regarding the role of political leader.

Going forward the political leader and national chairman shall consult and collaborate on all decisions, and there should be no unilateral decisions by anybody.

The officials agreed that no executive member should speak publicly on the ongoing issue or any party operations unless specifically authorized to. They also called for more frequent engagements between the political leader and the National Executive Council (NEC).

According to some insiders, a resolution was signed binding every official to operate within their lane and to work with one agenda with in the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP).