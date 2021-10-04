Liberia: Rev. Far. Monsignor Gabriel Blamo Jubwe Appointed As Diocesan Administrator of the Archdiocese of Monrovia

Monrovia — The Roman Catholic Church has appointed a new Diocesan Administrator of the Archdiocese of Monrovia, just a day following the burial of its fallen administrator, Rev. Far. Charles E. Boyce who died a little over two months after being appointed to the post.

A communication from the Apostolic Nunciature in Liberia - The Vatican Embassy - stated the appointment of Reverend Monsignor Gabriel Blamo JUBWE follows all canonical procedure by the college of Consultors to proceed with an election of the Diocesan Administrator.

The election came as a result of an instruction of the Congregation of the Evangelization of people in the Vatican.

According to the dispatch from the Vatican Embassy, the election takes effect as of October 1st, which means, Reverend Monsignor JUBWE will now fill the vacancy created by the death of Rev. For. Charles E. Boyce.

The appointment comes just a day after fallen administrator, the Late Very Rev. Father Charles E. Boyce was buried, following period of illness.

Prior to his demise, Boyce was appointed by Pope Francis as the Apostolic Administrator of the Catholic Archdiocese of Monrovia, as a result of vacancy created by the resignation of former Arch Bishop Lewis Jerome Zeigler.

The death news of Rev. Fr. Boyce broke in the afternoon hours of Sunday, September 19, when parishioners had just completed daily worship service. It followed a period of illness approximately two months plus after his appointment to said position.

Sources close to the Archdiocese of Monrovia said Fr. Boyce got sick one month after his appointment and had been battling cancer.

Monsignor Dr. Gabriel Blamo Snosio Jubwe, has been serving as pastor of St. Pius X and Our Lady of Consolation Catholic Community, Hydro Road, Cotton Tree, Harbel, prior to his appointment.