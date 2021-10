Tunis/Tunisia — The governorate of Gabes reported 2 more COVID-19 fatalities in the last 48 hours, bringing the death toll to 647 since the outbreak of the pandemic.

14 further infections had been recorded from 203 tests, bringing the caseload to 22,229, including 21,998, health watchdog unit coordinator in Gabes Houssine Jobrane specified to TAP on Monday.

19 patients are currently being treated in the region's various hospitals, including 3 in ICUs.