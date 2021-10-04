Tanzania: Airtel Tz Comes With Mobile Money Transfer Offer

THE telecommunications company - Airtel Tanzania through its Airtel Money service yesterday announced a massive offer for all mobile money customers that will allow them to enjoy sending money without being charged. Speaking in Dar es Salaam while announcing the 'Airtel Money Good News', Airtel Money Director, Mr Isack Nchunda said: "We are happy to announce good news ever while we see the growth of our Airtel Money customers each day; we believe the government agenda of financial inclusion is not far-fetched.

"Today (yesterday) we continue to support the government by encouraging more users to send and receive money across the country at zero cost by launching this mega Airtel Money Free service," said Nchunda.

He added that Airtel is a brand that cares about its customers, adding that previously they had a free service that allowed Airtel Money users to send money for free with a value of 200,000/- and above.

"We again come with 'Habari njema - Tuma Pesa Bure'. This is a clear statement of our commitment to our loyal customers; we are confident that the new service of sending money free we are introducing today will also encourage nonusers to start using an array of services offered through Airtel Money," he said.

He noted that to cement their commitment, they were expanding their network even further through the roll out of Airtel Money Branches and 4G network expansion countrywide.

"We have been embarking on extending our 4G network by launching more communication towers and that will enable Airtel coverage, something which will make our customers continue enjoying our innovative services and products," Nchunda said.

He said that Airtel is committed at improving financial services to reach and save over 80 per cent unbanked population in the country.