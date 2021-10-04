Tanzania: Govt Refutes False Reports On Kimara-Kibaha 8-Lane Project

THE government has trashed media reports that the strategic eight-lane Kimara-Kibaha road project has stalled, clarifying that the project was going on well. Deputy Minister for Works and Transport, Mr Mwita Waitara, stated yesterday that the project construction has reached 94 per cent and would complete December this year.

Mr Waitara said initially the project was scheduled to complete in January this year but the contractor, Estim Company, asked for extension because importation of some materials was delayed because of Covid-19 which led to travel restrictions last year. Some of the delayed materials included the road lights to make the 8-lane road safe to use.

"The circulated misinformation has caused tension among the public, it is not true that this project has stalled, the project is going on well," the deputy minister clarified when speaking to journalists yesterday in Dar es Salaam after inspecting the project at Kibamba area.

He said the project was very key to the country, calling upon Tanzanians to have patience as works to complete the project were ongoing.

"There is no challenge regarding funding the construction of this project since the money is available for this purpose," he said.

He further noted that the government also set to endorse other costs for the start of construction of more structures that were not considered during the initial design of the 161bn/- project.

Among additional features to cost a total of 55bn/- include more traffic lights, overpasses and constructing feeder roads towards the new Magufuli Bus Terminal at Mbezi Mwisho.

The TANROADS' board has submitted proposed works and budget to the ministry's Permanent Secretary for seeking an approval and permit for signing a contract with a contractor, Estim Construction Company Ltd, for starting implementation.

On his part, Eng Fred Nyenge, project manager from Estim Construction Company Ltd, said constructing those more structures was very important for making the 8-lane road safe for users.

"We need to make more improvements in ensuring that the road is used safely," Eng Nyenge stated.