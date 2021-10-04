Zimbabwe: Son Commits Suicide At Father's Funeral... Hangs Self Near Grave

4 October 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Conrad Mupesa

An 18-year-old Upper Six student from Mabvure Village in Zvimba district committed suicide by hanging near his father's grave on Saturday.

He took his life a few hours after his father's burial while mourners were still to disperse.

Provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Margaret Chitove confirmed the incident saying, Tapiwa Dzepasi's body was found hanging from a tree as relatives proceeded to the graveyard to perform rituals at his late father's grave yesterday morning.

Friday Dzepasi, his father, had died in Zambia last week.

Tapiwa lost his mother years ago and was under the care of his paternal grandmother.

He is believed to have failed to stomach the death of his father rendering him an orphan.

"He was reclusive and rarely talked. During his dad's funeral, he wept uncontrollably and was refusing to eat, and also showed signs of heavy distress. Tapiwa could have been uncertain of his future without a parent," a relative said.

The matter was reported at Kutama police station.

