Namibia: Windhoek Eye Clinic Receives Optical Coherence Tomography Machine

The Namdia Foundation recently handed over an Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) machine to the Windhoek Eye Clinic.

The machine is part of the Foundation's donation of N$ 1.5million to the hospital. The donation was for the acquisition of an OTC Machine valued at N$ 795 500.00 whilst the rest of the donation was spent on the servicing and repair of Microscope Machines and the purchase of equipment vital for cataract operations.

The OCT Machine is the first of its kind in the Public Health Sector and is an emerging technology for performing high-resolution cross-sectional imaging and uses light instead of sound. OCT can provide cross-sectional images of tissue structure in the eye, which aids in the early detection of ocular illnesses such as Glaucoma and Cataract.

A microscope machine is one of the most important optical instrument in the modern era of ophthalmic surgeries. It provides the surgeon with a magnified and illuminated high-quality image of the small ophthalmic structures.

The Executive Director of the Ministry of Health and Services, Ben Nangombe received the OTC machine on behalf of the hospital from the Chairman of The Namdia Foundation, Kennedy Hamutenya.