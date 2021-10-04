Zimbabwe: Late Tuku's Estate in Court Over Tax Evasion

Tuku Music Promotions, represented by the late music icon Oliver Mtukudzi's daughter Samantha Mtukudzi, is today expected to appear in court on allegations of failing to pay income tax returns and value added tax to the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority.

Samantha, who is Tuku Music publicist, is also being jointly charged with the late music hero's establishment.

They are alleged to have failed to submit tax returns from July 2019 to December 2020.

They are expected to appear before Harare magistrate Mrs Tafadzwa Miti.