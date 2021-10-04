Namibia: Rabe Launches Roadshow

The Miss Supranational Namibia team launched the Miss Supranational 2021 countrywide victory and homecoming roadshow at Am Weinberg Boutique Hotel in Windhoek on Thursday.

At the launch Chanique Rabe, Miss Supranational 2021, was accompanied by Gerhard von Lepinski, the president of Miss Supranational, and Andre Sleigh, the commpetition's creative director.

The roadshow will continue until 10 October.

The team visited Hope Village, an orphanage at Katutura, on Friday.

Rabe has a sewing school called the Junior Sewing School at the orphanage, which equips pupils with the necessary skills to become tailors once they matriculate.

The national director of Miss Supranational Namibia, Willem Fourie, says the roadshow will showcase Namibia to the world.

"It is a real joyous occasion for us to have Von Lepinski and Sleigh here in Namibia. They have never been here before. We know our journey with them will be fruitful," Fourie said.

Rabe said she is honoured to have the contect team in Namibia, and she is looking forward to show them around the country.

She said she is proud to show them her sewing school.

"People who know me will already know that everywhere I go, I always make sure everyone knows where I am from. My projects are very close to my heart. Seeing how hard these children work really inspires me," Rabe said.

Von Lepinski said Miss Supranational is unique and inspires others.

"Pageants are not just about a beautiful face. You must be able to inspire. We are proud of Chani's projects, and would like to support her as much as we can," he said.

Sleigh said the competition's brand was changed two years ago.

"We came up with a new tagline: 'Aspire to inspire before we expire.' The winner must not be selfish . . . They must give something back. They must have goals and push to be better all the time. We are looking for someone who is real and doesn't put up a fake face. Generosity is something you can't fake," he said.

Rabe was crowned the winner of the 12th edition of the Miss Supranational pageant on 21 August, in Poland.

She scooped the crown from 58 contestants from across the world.

Rabe's win marked the first time that Namibia, or an African country won the Miss Supranational pageant.