Nigeria: Kano to Switchover to Digital Terrestrial Broadcasting This Month, Says NBC

Nigerian Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has concluded arrangement to migrate Kano State terrestrial broadcasting to digital transmission before the end of October.

The Director-General of the commission, Malam Balarabe Shehu Ilelah, disclosed the plans in Kano during a sensitisation workshop on Digital Switchover organised by the commission for information officers and media influencers in Kano at the weekend.

He noted that 13 local manufacturers have already been licenced by the commission to provide and distribute the boxes with over 5,000 boxes available for smooth switchover in the state.

Ilelah, who explained that Nigeria is fully ready to join the global community to actualise the digital switchover, added that NBC is working assiduously with digiteam, middleware providers and content aggregators, to ensure unimpeded migration from analogue transmission.

According to the DG, Nigeria has kicked-started the digitalisation process with partial migration in Jos, Oshogbo, Enugu, Ilorin, Kaduna and Lagos. He said with Kano coming on stream in October, Nigeria will complete the full migration before the end of 2022.

When the country fully switch over, the DG said millions of job opportunities, improved and quality television contents and channels will be available for poor and indigent citizens.

On his part, the state Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba emphasised the readiness of Kano to join the digital migration train.

The commissioner stressed that the government has invested heavily on infrastructure and facility as well as human capacity to effect the smooth transmission.

Applauding the NBC on the capacity building workshop, Muhammad assured the state that information officers and media influencers in Kano are better informed about the digitisation programme.

He said the training would afford the opportunity to further educate the populace on the benefits of the digital switchover in Kano.