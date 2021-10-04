Nigeria: Noise Pollution - Lagos Reads Riot Act to Night Clubs, Bars

Lagos State Government has read the riot act to night clubs, bars and lounges in the state, especially in the Lekki axis, to desist from noise pollution or risk being shut down.

The state Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Mr. Tunji Bello, in a statement said enforcement raids will be carried out on some night clubs in Lekki following repeated complaints by residents in the area and different parts of the state.

He stated that, specifically, he directed enforcement officers of the Lagos State

Environmental Protection Agency LASEPA to raid Prest Jazz Club on Admiralty Way, Lekki, following complaints of flagrant noise pollution.

The commissioner stressed that when the enforcement officers got to the clubs, different giant speakers and musical instruments were seen assembled for stage plays and shows, blaring music, prompting its closure.

He averred that many residents of the highbrow Lekki, especially elderly citizens, have inundated his office with petitions and complaints about the adverse effect of the noise pollution on their health every night till the early hours of the day.

While giving a commitment that the exercise will be a continuous one, Bello advised all clubs which engage in noise pollution to take a retrace before it is too late.

He maintained that apart from putting such clubs or bars under lock and key, the owners of such relaxation points would also be prosecuted according to the dictates of the law.

The commissioner reiterated that no one or organisation would be treated as a sacred cow in the latest campaign, and that research has also shown that noise pollution is one of the causative factors for reduced lifespan.

Bello added that the second pillar of the six- point development agenda of the present state administration is health and environment with combating of noise pollution being an integral feature.