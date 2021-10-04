Nigeria: Police Arrest Suspected Kidnappers At Ransom Collection Point

The police ambushed the suspects, who had directed the victim's parents on where to drop the ransom.

The police in Ogun State, on Sunday, arrested two suspected kidnappers while trying to collect ransom from the family of a seven-year-old victim.

The victim was also rescued by the police.

In a statement by Abimbola Oyeyemi, the Ogun police spokesperson, the suspects abducted the seven-year-old, when he was sent on an errand by his mother.

According to Mr Oyeyemi, the suspects, Muhammed Abubakar, 42, and Clinton Niche,18, were apprehended following a report lodged at Agbara Area command by one Stephen Ajibili that his seven years old son, Daniel, was abducted by unknown persons.

Mr Ajibili told the police that his wife sent their son on an errand around 11:20 a.m. on Sunday, after which he went missing.

He added that the kidnappers had called him and demanded N1 million if he wanted his son released.

Mr Oyeyemi, a deputy Superintendent of Police, said following the report, the acting Area Commander of Agbara, Kayode Shedrack, mobilised police officers to investigate the incident and fish out those behind the act.

"The efforts of the detectives paid off when the suspects, who had directed the victim's parents to drop the ransom money somewhere, were ambushed and apprehended by the police detectives. The suspects subsequently led the policemen to a bush where the innocent young boy was tied to a tree, by his abductors.

"On interrogation, the suspects informed the police that they are three in number, but the remaining member of their gang was the person watching over their victim while they came out to collect the ransom. Having discovered that his two accomplices have been arrested, he took to flight immediately," the statement reads.

In another operation on Friday, the police arrested one armed robbery suspect, Bolanle Ojomu, while robbing at Ilese Ijebu.

Three of four kidnapped Nigerian police officers rescued

"The suspect was arrested following a distress call received by the police in Ilese ijebu divisional headquarters at about 12:30 midnight that armed robbers were terrorising residents of Silva Estate Odomalasa area of Ilese ijebu.

"Upon the distress call, Dpo Ilese ijebu division, CSP Amuda Bolaji quickly mobilised his patrol team and moved to the scene.

"The hoodlums, on sighting the policemen took to flight immediately, but they were hotly chased and one of them was apprehended with the assistance of members of the community, while others escaped,"Mr Oyeyemi said.

Mr Oyeyemi said a locally made gun with one live cartridge was recovered from the arrest suspect.

The acting commissioner of police, Abiodun Alamutu, ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to the state criminal investigation and intelligence department for investigation.

He also directed a manhunt for the fleeing members of the gang, with the view of bringing them to justice.