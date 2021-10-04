Tanzania: What Tanzania's Growing Adoption of Cryptocurrencies Means

Dar es Salaam — As the government is still preparing for digital cryptocurrencies, economists have cautioned that uniformed adoption of the modern ways of monetary transactions was likely to shake the country's economy.

This is because the kind of monetary transactions cannot be regulated by the government because the Banking and Financial Institutions Act does not apply to cryptocurrencies. In June this year, President Samia Suluhu Hassan called for the Bank of Tanzania (BoT) to begin the necessary preparations for virtual-cum-cryptocurrencies and blockchain technologies.

But yesterday the BoT Director of Economic Research and Policy, Dr Suleiman Missango, told The Citizen that they were still working on the directives. "The general public, including the media, will be updated on the progress made in a due course,' he said via an email.

Tanzania is ranked in the top 20 Global Crypto Adoption Index, with analysts attributing it to the President's positive position in regard to cryptocurrency.

Speaking to The Citizen yesterday an economist and business expert, Dr Donath Olomi, said the trend showed that Tanzania was among early adopters of crypto.

"It can mean different things. One maybe more Tanzanians wanted to keep their wealth out of sight of the government," noted Dr Olomi.