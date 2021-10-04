Uganda: Museveni in UAE for the Dubai Expo 2020

President Museveni Saturday afternoon arrived in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE), for the 2020 Dubai Trade Expo.

The Expo that will run up to March 31, 2022 was officially opened October 1.

On arrival at Abudhabi International Airport, President Museveni was received by H.E Sheikh Shakhboot Nahyan Al-Nahyan, the Minister of State in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of UAE.

Others at the Airport to receive the president were; HE Abdulla Alshamsi the UAE Ambassador to Uganda, The Foreign Affairs Minister, Gen JJ Odongo, Finance Minister, Matia Kasaijja, Amb. Zaake Kibedi, Amb. Henry Mayega, Amb. Arthur Kafeero and the Chief of Protocol, Amb. Charles Ssentongo among others.

H.E Sheikh Shakhboot Nahyan Al-Nahyan, the Minister of State in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International cooperation of UAE welcomed President Museveni to UAE and wished him well in all his engagements while in the UAE.

The Dubai Expo 2020 is a globally recognized trade Expo hosted by the city.

The event originally scheduled for October 20, 2020- April 10, 2021was forcefully rescheduled over Covid-19.

More than 192 Countries, including Uganda, are participating in this year's World trade Expo that stretches for about 182 days.

During his three-day working visit to United Arab Emirates, President Museveni is expected to meet and have bilateral discussions with the Dubai, Abudhabi and Sharja leaders.