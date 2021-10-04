Namibia: Kapofi Defends Compulsory NDF Vaccinations

Defence minister Frans Kapofi has defended the decision of the chief of the defence force to impose mandatory vaccination on all members of the Namibian Defence Force.

"I don't think there should be a failure to comply, it is common sense to get vaccinated. The soldiers should adhere to their commander's communication," Kapofi yesterday said.

The minister of defence and veterans affairs said although there is no set punishment for failure to comply, the hope is that every member is vaccinated, as it is the right thing to do.

"I was attacked by Covid-19 myself, and I know what it does. Despite the stories out there, it is the right thing to do. The aim is to have everyone vaccinated," he said.

Defence chief Martin Pinehas in a circular dated 29 September urged all NDF members to get vaccinated with the vaccine of their choice.

"In terms of the provisions of Section 81 of the Defence Act of 2002, I hereby invoke the provisions as contained therein and order compulsory immunisation of all members of the Namibian Defence Force," Pinehas stated.

"The said invocation is with immediate effect and commences on the date of this order."

Pinehas said he has noted with concern "exaggerated propaganda" and "misplaced concerns" around the various Covid-19 vaccines.

He said it is sad that the defence force has not reached herd immunity despite soldiers being frontline workers, who ought to protect those they come in contact with.

"To this effect and with the aim of attaining herd immunity, all commanders are hereby ordered to full compliance thereof and in accordance with set conditions," Pinehas said.

The conditions are that those with pre-existing conditions, allergies and hypersensitivity do not need to be vaccinated, provided that a medical doctor can prove they are not eligible to get inoculated.

"No exemptions based on religious, philosophical and personal beliefs shall be accommodated. I await monthly reports on the progress by each unit as per previous directive, dated 26 June 2021," the chief said.