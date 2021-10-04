Angola: Vice President Attends Inauguration of São Tome's President-Elect

Luanda — Angola's Vice President Bornito de Sousa witnessed Saturday, on behalf of the Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, the inauguration of the President-elect of São Tomé and Príncipe, Carlos Vila Nova, whose event took place at the Parliament.

"I must say that we have just attended the inauguration ceremony of the President-elect of São Tomé and Principe", Bornito de Sousa told the press at the end of the ceremony.

Bornito de Sousa also delivered a message from President João Lourenço to his São Tomé and Principe counterpart.

Inauguration of Carlos Vila Nova

The new President of São Tomé and Príncipe, Carlos Vila Nova, started Saturday a five-year term with pledge of "fulfilling and enforcing the Constitution and laws, defend national independence, promote economic, social and cultural progress of his people".

.Held at the headquarters of the National Assembly, the inauguration ceremony gathered, among other figures, Heads of State of Guinea Bissau, Umaro Sissoco Embaló, and of Portugal, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa.

Nigeria was represented by the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, while the Equatorial Guinea by the President of the Chamber of MPs, Gaudêncio Mesu, with Gabon having been represented by National Assembly Speaker Faustin Boukoubi, and Cabo Verde by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Cooperation and Integration Regional, Rui Figueiredo Soares.

Delivering his first speech as President of all São Toméans, Carlos Vila Nova asked for unity to avoid "the waste of division".

The 65-year-old successor to Evaristo Carvalho wants the archipelago to "open up to the world", with drastic changes in international cooperation.

In his speech, the Statesman stated that the "people made their choice", and highlighted the "peaceful" democratic alternation in the country.

"Never has a presidential election been so disputed in our country and with such an uncertain outcome. The world looked at our country with apprehension. Nobody doubts in these circumstances that all the credit belongs to the people," he stressed.