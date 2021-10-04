Angola: Vice President Attends Inauguration of São Tome's President-Elect

2 October 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angola's Vice President Bornito de Sousa witnessed Saturday, on behalf of the Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, the inauguration of the President-elect of São Tomé and Príncipe, Carlos Vila Nova, whose event took place at the Parliament.

"I must say that we have just attended the inauguration ceremony of the President-elect of São Tomé and Principe", Bornito de Sousa told the press at the end of the ceremony.

Bornito de Sousa also delivered a message from President João Lourenço to his São Tomé and Principe counterpart.

Inauguration of Carlos Vila Nova

The new President of São Tomé and Príncipe, Carlos Vila Nova, started Saturday a five-year term with pledge of "fulfilling and enforcing the Constitution and laws, defend national independence, promote economic, social and cultural progress of his people".

.Held at the headquarters of the National Assembly, the inauguration ceremony gathered, among other figures, Heads of State of Guinea Bissau, Umaro Sissoco Embaló, and of Portugal, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa.

Nigeria was represented by the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, while the Equatorial Guinea by the President of the Chamber of MPs, Gaudêncio Mesu, with Gabon having been represented by National Assembly Speaker Faustin Boukoubi, and Cabo Verde by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Cooperation and Integration Regional, Rui Figueiredo Soares.

Delivering his first speech as President of all São Toméans, Carlos Vila Nova asked for unity to avoid "the waste of division".

The 65-year-old successor to Evaristo Carvalho wants the archipelago to "open up to the world", with drastic changes in international cooperation.

In his speech, the Statesman stated that the "people made their choice", and highlighted the "peaceful" democratic alternation in the country.

"Never has a presidential election been so disputed in our country and with such an uncertain outcome. The world looked at our country with apprehension. Nobody doubts in these circumstances that all the credit belongs to the people," he stressed.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X