Angolan President Sends Message to São Tome's Counterpart

Luanda — A message from Angolan Head of State João Lourenço was delivered Saturday to São Tome's counterpart, Carlos Vila Nova.

The letter was delivered by the Vice President of Republic, Bornito de Sousa, during an audience granted to him.

Bornito de Sousa arrived in the archipelago on Friday morning to represent the Angolan Head of State in the inauguration ceremony of Carlos Vila Nova.

"We took this opportunity to once again highlight the potential of the relations that exist between the two countries," Bornito de Sousa told the press at the end of the meeting.

According to the Vice President of Republic, the potential of relations between the two countries can be better used in the future.

In November 2020, Bornito de Sousa was in São Tomé and Príncipe to attend the funeral ceremonies of the former president of the National Assembly of that country, Alcino Pinto.

At the time, Vice President Bornito de Sousa was the bearer of a message from President João Lourenço to the then Head of State of São Tomé and Príncipe, Evaristo Carvalho.

Angola and São Tomé and Príncipe formalised bilateral cooperation in February 1978, through the General Agreement on Friendship and Cooperation, and the Joint Bilateral Commission created in January 1980.