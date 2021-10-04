Namibia: The Yesterday Lights Up Cramer's Gelato

SINCE becoming official in November last year, The Yesterday took the challenges of Covid-19 to make art a more central part of their lives.

The fresh and lively trio, Harry 'Waters' Tjipueja (24) - the main vocalist, Arthur Daka (21) - the guitarist and occasional vocalist, and Toivo Paulus (24) - the percussionist, experienced numerous problems due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Paulus, a phenomenal drummer and music student at the College of the Arts, decided to treat the community by giving free performances with Ongoma Drum Café.

Tjipueja, a new media design student known for his smooth RnB sound, has projects available on all musical platforms and fans are eagerly waiting for his second album to drop, while Daka, a biochemistry student at the Namibia University of Science and Technology, taught himself how to play instruments by watching YouTube videos.

The band performs covers of songs and some originals by the members every Sunday at Cramer's Gelato.

Yanique Zimmer, a regular at Cramer's on Sundays, describes his experience as being safe. He added that "after a long week, it feels like a free therapy session".

"Being part of the new generation of musicians is nerve-racking," the band said, "but we are excited to go on this journey and to make our local musical role models, such as The Ells, Big Ben, Chris Eiseb, and the likes of Suzy Eises proud."

They are grateful to a number of companies and organisations that give them platforms to perfect their craft.