Namibians 'Don't Have' Money for Shares Trading

TWILIGHT Capital managing director Mally Likukela has blamed glaring financial exclusion and poor buying power among middle-to low-income earners as the reasons Namibians are failing to participate in financial markets or to seize opportunities in the sector.

Likukela, an economist and a lecturer at the Namibia University of Science and Technology, was speaking on The Namibian's current affairs programme, The Conversation.

His sentiments were in reference to the forthcoming Mobile Telecommunications Company (MTC) Initial Public Offering (IPO) at the Namibian Stock Exchange (NSX).

He said while the MTC IPO has the potential to create wealth for those with the financial muscle, most Namibians do not have the financial capability to acquire shares, nor do they have sufficient knowledge on how the stock market operates.

"There is no particular reason why Namibians do not own banks right now aside from the fact that there is a challenge of financial exclusion in the country. It is also the same reason why most Namibians do not understand how the NSX works and are least interested in participating," Likukela said.

Likukela further mentioned that the NSX is predominantly an institutionalised investment hub that still needs to do more work to be accessible to the average Namibian who has the ability to participate in its activities.

"One must understand that the listing of MTC is not just a process that came overnight, but is a result of a long meticulous process. It is very possible that this idea might have started a long time ago, as part of the company's strategic plan," he said.

He added that "discussing the idea of how to buy shares and why buy shares is a process that could take long. However, the simple explanation is that one must understand that inasmuch as they will own a portion of the company's profit, they might own a portion of the company's losses as well. The company can be doing very well right now, but its future is not guaranteed and things change."

He said there is a misconception that buying shares in any company is an easy way to riches. The reality, however, is that any shareholder who invests in either MTC or any other stock on the local stock exchange only owns part of that company's profit as compared to owning the company.

Likukela said despite efforts in the media and other public forums to drive the message of financial literacy among Namibians, a lot more still needs to be done to have a bigger number understand how stock markets operate.

Meanwhile, business journalists Ogone Tlhage and Lazarus Amukeshe said both the government and the NSX need to double their efforts in sensitising Namibians on the operations of the local stock exchange.

"From the side of the media, there's still a lot more that can be done to break down these concepts and give members of the public a better understanding," Thlage said.

Amukeshe said consumer education was vital for Namibians in the middle- to lower-income brackets to understand how the local stock market operates. He said such understanding will allow them to make informed decisions when buying shares.