Tanzania/Botswana: Twiga Stars Claim Helm After Beating Botswana

TWIGA Stars have taken a command of Group B in the Council of Southern Africa Football Associations (COSAFA) following their 2-0 victory over Botswana at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in South Africa, on Saturday.

The victory has heightened Tanzanian ladies to the top of the group with six points and five goals. Botswana who previously led the group are now dropped to the second position with three points.

Donisia Minja and Mwanahamisi Omary were the figureheads of the Twiga Stars success over Botswana as their goals helped their team to win a vital encounter.

Minja netted the opening goal just four minutes after a kick off, making it the fastest goal of the competition so far. Donisia's goal remained unanswered till the end of the first half.

Tanzania started the second half strongly by raiding Botswana goal frequently and their efforts paid off in the 78th minute when Mwanahamis Omary added the second goal.

Botswana reacted strongly after conceding the second goal, but they failed to find means to penetrate Twiga Stars defenders. The two goals lasted for all 90 minutes.

Tanzania will play their last group match against South Sudan. Before yesterday's game, Twiga Stars began their campaign with a 3-0 victory against Zimbabwe while their opponents Botswana hammered South Sudan 7-0.

The Tanzanian ladies lodged three goals from Donisia Minja, Mwanahamisi Omary and Aisha Masaka in the 42nd, 63rd and 90th minutes of the game.

At the end of the encounter, Mwanahamisi Omary was decorated as the player of the match after she displayed an outstanding game.