Tanzania: 'Two Matches Drilled Simba'

Simba said the two premier league matches they have played have given them good preparations ahead of their upcoming CAF Champions League (CAF CL) two legged fixture.

The Msimbazi Street giants who are the only country's envoys in the CAF Champions League will face Jwaneng Galaxy of Botswana in the first round of the biggest club football showdown on the continent.

The defending champions produced their first win of the progressing top flight league on Friday after a 1-0 victory over Dodoma Jiji at Jamhuri Stadium in Dodoma courtesy to Meddie Kagere (MK 14) second half strike.

Speaking after the tense match, Simba Assistant Coach Selemani Matola said they are now focusing on the approaching champions league duel in order to do well in both home and away clashes.

"These two matches have helped us a lot in preparing for our next game in the champions league of which we will have ample time to do thorough drills before the first leg encounter.

"I believe we will have good performance in CAF CL and our team is still catching up as some of the players have just joined while others have left as such, soon, we will get back to our normal system," said Matola.

His compatriot for Dodoma Jiji, Mbwana Makata said despite playing with 10-men on the field, he instructed his charges to open up and continue attacking as anything could have happened.

"Our game plan was to do quick attacking and never give time for Simba to possess the ball but after the red card, we changed our strategy and started to rely on counterattacks which forced them to use long balls," Makata said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The hosts suffered a blow after their player Anuary Jabir was given marching orders after elbowing Simba center-back Kennedy Juma during aerial collision who was stretched out of the pitch and rushed to hospital.

The outcome was rather a good response for Simba who needed to win the game to cool down pressure in the team especially after posting a goalless draw in their league opener versus Biashara United.

For Kagere, he once again made history for scoring the first goal for the Reds this season after a goal drought in their past three competitive matches they played.

Simba will now play six back to back premier league matches at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium where they need to do their cards well to claim vital three points in all of them.

Their next league tie will be on October 20th versus Polisi Tanzania and thereafter, they will host Coastal Union, Namungo, Ruvu Shooting, Geita Gold and a traditional derby clash against Young Africans on December 11th.

The set of second round league fixtures are going to be completed tomorrow and the league will be paused to pave way for FIFA break which will run from October 4th to 12th as national football teams will be engaged in 2022 world cup qualifiers.

From October 15th to 17th, CAF CL and CAF Confederation Cup will be staged as such, the top flight league will resume from October 16th.