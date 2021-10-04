Tanzania: Tz Boys Claim World U-19 Qualifiers' Pole

TANZANIA Cricket Youth team now leads the pack in the ICC Under-19 World Cup Africa Qualifiers after beating Namibia by 48 runs on Friday.

The U-19 Boys had a bright day as the encounter also decorated Laksh Bakrania as the brilliant performer after claiming five wickets. It was an astonishing performance from Bakrania, due to the fact he is aged only fourteen years.

Other than Bakrania picking voluminous wickets, the national team skipper Dhrumit Mehta and Abdulrahman Akida held the best show in hauling runs after each scoring a half-century.

Mehta scored 69 runs from 116 balls while Akida bagged 56 runs from 82 balls. Looking at the Tanzanian's boys victory testifies how well prepared and organised they had been through their preparations.

Following the results, Tanzania now commands the group with four points, followed by Namibia and Rwanda with two points each. Uganda are placed fourth while Nigeria are glued at the bottom.

Friday's game was staged at the Gahanga oval, and Tanzania won their second match. Their first victory was on Thursday when they met hosts Rwanda and Tanzania won by four wickets.

In that match, Gokul Das picked a player of the match's award after scoring 48 runs from 30 balls that effectively helped his side chase the target set by Rwanda. In their match against Namibia, Tanzania won the toss and elected to bat first.

They played well and registered 200 runs in all 50 allotted overs. Tanzania claimed eight wickets, leaving aside Bakrania, who took five; Karim Mnyankindi claimed two, while Yalinde Nkanya claimed one.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Also played well in the second game was Abdallah Jabiri who registered 32 runs from 63 balls. The Namibian Boys tried to chase the score, but they only managed 152 runs all out in 37.3 overs.

Despite losing the game, Jan Balt, Ryan Moffett and Jack Parker were among the players who played well for the Namibian side. Jan Balt was the top on their side as he registered 53 runs from 62 balls; Moffett bagged 35 runs from 70 balls while Parker claimed three wickets for his side.

According to the Tanzania Cricket Association (TCA) Information and Media Officer Atif Salim, Tanzania's next encounter will be against Nigeria.

Commenting on the match, he asserted that the boys made the Nation proud by defeating the Namibian U-19 team with in an emphatic win.

Moreover, he has thanked Reliance Insurance and Azania Bank for their continuous support on the youth national team. Still, he has encouraged other stakeholders to come along and support the national team.