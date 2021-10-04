Namibia: Inspiring Struggling Young Mothers

SERLEY Eises hopes to inspire young women from Katutura to believe in themselves. Eises is the founder of Lidar Community Foundation in Windhoek. She says she always felt agitated at witnessing the plight of many young women around her.

"Looking at my community I was so heartbroken every time to see drunk women on the streets. To see how they had babies left, right and centre," she says.

She began the foundation in 2017. So far it has assisted more than 500 young women from poor backgrounds, equipping them with sexual health education and income generating strategies.

"Before that I used to help them financially or buy school uniforms for girls who could not afford them. Many went days without eating," she says.

Born and raised in Katutura's Damara area, Eises says many children in her community come from poor families or have lost a parent, so there's often no one to provide financially and help create a better future.

"I remember when I started the centre, none of the children were in university or tertiary institutions. I could count on my fingers only two children in this whole block of Damara location who were at university," she says.

So far, the foundation has sent five young women to university.

Eises says many of the young women see the centre as a safe haven because home is often a difficult place to be, due to rampant unemployment and the daily struggle for food.

"Young mothers are always in need of nappies, baby food, formula and they often have to deal with sick babies," she says.

The foundation runs a food kitchen and also sometimes donates second- hand clothes. Currently, it is training 32 young mothers to be able to generate an income and become strong, independent women.

Ashanti Gereses (18) is the mother of a 10-month-old. She has been with the foundation for two weeks and says it has helped her to better control her emotions and be more positive.

"I want to be a nurse one day and they are helping me to go back to school. Through the centre, I now know how to cook and bake," she says.

EMOTIONAL BREAKDOWN

"I was thinking of committing suicide," says a visibly upset 20-year-old mother of two, Destiny Geingos.

"I did not want to come to the centre at first, but soon realised that as a single young mother raising two kids I need a place to belong to."

Geingos describes the centre as a life saver, a place where stressed young women can find their feet and a sense of hope.

"This was a life-changing process. I learnt how to control my anger and I can proudly say that I can have a better tomorrow without depending on anyone," says Geingos.

Volunteer Julian Khachas (34) was going through a relationship disappointment and felt close to having a breakdown.

"Lots of fake promises almost destroyed my life but now at Lidar I have found peace," she says.

CYCLE OF POVERTY

Eises says many young mothers lack the basic necessities due to poverty.

"Some babies do not have national documents, because the mother does not have taxi money to go to home affairs. Sometimes the father denies the baby," she says.

The centre helps them acquire the necessary documentation for themselves and their babies. Eises also hopes to start a savings club, to teach the young women about saving money.

"These young women are staying with their grandparents, or in small houses that are overcrowded. They do not have the freedom to raise their kids properly. The cycle of poverty does not end."

Eises adds that the centre is there to provide shelter to all young mothers in need, which they are able to do through donations, such as the recent sponsorship of food parcels to the value of N$149 500 from Namcor.