Namibia: Spyl Donates Furniture to Okanghudi

Ongwediva — To address the infrastructural shortage in Ohangwena region, the Swapo Youth League (SPYL) handed over 150 chairs and 150 tables to the Okanghudi Combined School on Thursday.

The furniture was donated by Telecom Namibia.

SPYL secretary for education Hofni Iipinge said the youth wing has a responsibility to ensure every Namibian child has access to education in a conducive environment.

"It is, therefore, against the responsibility entrusted to us by the young people that we saw it fit to lobby for resources to address the challenges of Okanghudi, which had a pressing need for desks and chairs," said Iipinge.

He encouraged schools in the same predicament to approach government and institutions for assistance, instead of resorting to social media for political campaigns.

"Things of this nature do not need to be politicised. We call upon schools and institutions with similar challenges to come up with recommendations on how they can be assisted," said Iipinge.

He advised the learners to take care of the chairs and desks, and to excel academically.

The director of education in Ohangwena region, Isak Hamatwi, said his region has the biggest learner population of 11 262 in 273 schools, and it is confronted by many education challenges, such as the lack of adequate furniture in the classrooms.

Hamatwi thanked the sponsors for the support, stressing that without the assistance of businesses, government is finding it hard to achieve its goal of providing inclusive education to Namibian learners.