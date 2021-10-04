Namibia: Another Fuel Hike for Namibia

THE energy ministry has announced petrol and diesel price increases from tomorrow at midnight.

The fuel price adjustments will see the prices of both petrol and diesel increase by 30 cents - bringing petrol to N$14,45 per litre and diesel to N$14,18.

The energy ministry's spokesperson, Andreas Simon, said the decision was taken as a result of an under-recovery of 48.975 cents/litre that was recorded on petrol while 50ppm diesel recorded an under-recovery of 37.809 cents/litre.

"Owing to a series of events, first of which was a hurricane storm in the Gulf of Mexico, then uncertainties around the outcome of Opec+ meetings, and lastly the looming global energy crunch, as China continues to grapple with energy supplies, as well as some countries in Europe.

International prices for refined petroleum products have been fluctuating significantly during the period under review," he said.

According to information available, the average price of refined petrol per barrel increased by US$3, from US$82 in August to US$85 in October, while the average price of refined diesel increased by US$4, from US$75 in August to US$79 in September.

"The hurricane storm in the Gulf of Mexico has disrupted supply by damaging some of the oil facilities in that region. Moreover, OPEC-plus is still struggling to ramp up oil supply to agreed levels so as to match demand as the global market emerges from the Covid pandemic. This has left a shortage of supply in the market and increased the oil prices as a result," Simon noted.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Business Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

During this period, the local currency appreciated against the US dollar, from an average of N$14,77 in August to an average of N$14,42 in September 2021.

"This has helped keep the recorded under-recoveries lower than they would have been if it remained the same," Simon explained.

From Wednesday, at Walvis Bay, a litre of petrol will cost N$14,45 and diesel N$14,18. The prices for the rest of the country will be adjusted accordingly.

Last month, pump prices also shot up by 60 cents a litre for petrol and 30 cents for diesel.

All fuel in Namibian is imported, and although the Namibia dollar slightly strengthened against the US dollar in September, global oil prices have risen and in recent weeks oil prices reached multi-year highs and the Namibia dollar's strength was insufficient to avoid the price increase.

Petrol in Namibia is N$2,99 a litre cheaper, while diesel is N$0,63 a litre cheaper than in South Africa.