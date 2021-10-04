Namibia: Men Encouraged to Join Pre-School Teacher Training

FORTY-FIVE teachers graduated from the Perivoli pre-school teachers' programme at Walvis Bay on Saturday.

The training, programme which was conducted over two years, included equipping pre-school teachers on how to teach their pupils in unique ways.

"There were only three males among 42 females who attended the training. We are asking young men to also join our programme at Perivoli School Trust. It's a life-changing opportunity. We are offering quality kindergarten and pre-primary courses. Our certificate is really beneficial. However, most of our students at Perivoli School Trust are women. So, we are also encouraging men to take part in this course with us," said the Erongo regional coordinator of Perivoli School Trust, Rudofine Naobes.

One of the three male graduates, Eugene Gaweseb, also urged males to participate, saying the programme allowed him to gain more skills on how to work with children and make teaching aids.

He said it is important for men to gain knowledge on how to teach children at home, especially during the pandemic.

"Most of the time, schools were on and off. Children have to stay home, which is slowing down learning. Men can join the women in this very important training. It is good to have teaching aids available in the classroom to ensure that the child learns and enjoys the lessons by seeing, touching and playing. It also boosts the ability to learn, communicate and builds self-confidence. Perivoli has helped me to save money by making teaching aids from recycled materials," he said.

The Perivoli Schools Trust programme started in Namibia in 2012. The trust's mission is to transform the prospects of children aged two to six years in poor communities across sub-Saharan Africa. It does this by showing nursery school teachers how to stimulate their young charges using everyday waste materials as teaching aids.