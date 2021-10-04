South Africa: Request a Slot Campaign Reaches 20 000

At least 20 000 motorists have been able to book a slot for the renewal of their driver's licenses through the Request A Slot campaign.

This is according to Gauteng Public Transport and Roads Infrastructure MEC Jacob Mambolo.

"We are grateful for the cooperation we are receiving from the people of Gauteng. We are happy to announce in just four weeks, more than 20 thousand people have renewed their driver's licenses," he said.

The campaign was launched to deal with the backlog of driver's license renewals following the hard lockdown that South Africa underwent as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mambolo urged motorists who have yet to book an appointment to do so.

"The feedback that we are receiving from the public on the Request a Slot Campaign has been positive and we therefore urge members of the public not to wait until the eleventh hour and renew their driver's licenses now," he said.

Motorists can book a slot through the following measures:

By visiting online.natis.gov.za, the Request A Slot mobile application (available only on Android), or

By emailing the words 'Request A Slot' to requestaslot@gauteng.gov.za (link sends e-mail) or requestaslot@rtmc.co.za(link sends e-mail)