South Africa: NW Premier Mourns Passing of Naledi Local Municipality Mayor

North West Premier Bushy Maape says he is deeply saddened by the tragic death of Naledi Local Municipality Mayor, Neo Skalk.

The Mayor died in a car accident on Sunday, 3 October 2021.

According to the police, the Mayor's vehicle was involved in a head-on collision on N14 just outside Vryburg.

The Mayor and the driver of another vehicle were certified dead on the scene of the accident.

Maape said the passing of Skalk came as a shock.

"He passes away at a time when government is seeking to remodel local government, particularly the implementation of the District Development Model. He was going to be of great service in seeing to the success of this model."

Maape has described the Mayor as a hard worker, who was dedicated to serving the people of Naledi Local Municipality in the Dr Ruth Segomotsi Mompati District.

According to the Premier's statement, Skalk rose to prominence in politics in 1983 when he was arrested with other chief organisers of student protests at Bopaganang High School.

He was subsequently found guilty and was banned from enrolling at all schools in the Vryburg District.

He is one of the longest-serving Councillors of the ANC since the dawn of democracy.

The late Mayor has been described as a dedicated public representative, whose service in various roles and responsibilities in local government spans over two decades, including as the Chief Whip of the Naledi Local Municipality between 2000 and 2006.

In 2011, he was elected Speaker of the Dr Ruth Segomotsi Mompati District, a position he held until he was elected Mayor of Naledi Local Municipality in 2016.

The Premier has offered his condolences to the Mayor's family, friends, colleagues, residents of Naledi Local Municipality and the North West residents.