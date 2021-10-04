South Africa: Labour Dept Brings Services to Communities

The Department of Employment and Labour in the Free State has embarked on a week-long service delivery campaign in Lejweleputswa District.

Championed by Deputy Minister Boitumelo Dlamini, the campaign will integrate services from other government departments and further see communities that are from far flung areas benefitting from a pool of services offered by the Department of Employment and Labour.

The services that will be provided include registration and processing of Unemployment and Insurance Fund, Occupational Injuries and Diseases, Inspections and Enforcement Services, and registration of unemployed persons on the Employment System of South Africa.

The Taking Services to the People outreach campaign will commence today and end on Friday.

Today, the department's officials are at Phahamisang Primary School, Virginia.

For the rest of the week, they will be stationed as follows:

Tuesday - Ntuthuzelo Primary School, Bultfontein 09:00 - 16:00.

Wednesday - Christ for Africa Ministries , Hertzogville 09:00 - 16:00.

Thursday - J.C Motumi Secondary School, Odendaalsrus 09:00 - 16:00.

Friday - Ithabeleng Secondary School, Wesselsbron 09:00 - 16:00.

-SAnews.gov.gov.za