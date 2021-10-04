South Africa: Labour Dept Brings Services to Communities

4 October 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The Department of Employment and Labour in the Free State has embarked on a week-long service delivery campaign in Lejweleputswa District.

Championed by Deputy Minister Boitumelo Dlamini, the campaign will integrate services from other government departments and further see communities that are from far flung areas benefitting from a pool of services offered by the Department of Employment and Labour.

The services that will be provided include registration and processing of Unemployment and Insurance Fund, Occupational Injuries and Diseases, Inspections and Enforcement Services, and registration of unemployed persons on the Employment System of South Africa.

The Taking Services to the People outreach campaign will commence today and end on Friday.

Today, the department's officials are at Phahamisang Primary School, Virginia.

For the rest of the week, they will be stationed as follows:

Tuesday - Ntuthuzelo Primary School, Bultfontein 09:00 - 16:00.

Wednesday - Christ for Africa Ministries , Hertzogville 09:00 - 16:00.

Thursday - J.C Motumi Secondary School, Odendaalsrus 09:00 - 16:00.

Friday - Ithabeleng Secondary School, Wesselsbron 09:00 - 16:00.

-SAnews.gov.gov.za

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X