South Africa: Renewal? What Renewal? ANC's National Executive Committee Will Have to Purge Itself First

A dominant dynamic within our politics over the past two years has been the debate around the 'step aside' resolution. This is a major part of what the ANC claims to be its process of 'renewal'. The problem is, a large number of NEC members will soon face Zondo Commission findings against themselves.

So far, the high point of this has been the acceptance that people who are criminally charged with wrongdoing must step aside. This resulted in the suspension of the party's secretary-general, Ace Magashule.

But it would appear that the road to renewal ends there. There are people in top positions in the ANC who face serious claims of wrongdoing against them. While they have not been charged, there is strong evidence, which has been seen by voters, that they have taken money corruptly, or money they had no right to. The Zondo Commission has put this into stark relief. If it makes findings against these people, a key question will be how can they remain in the party's National Executive Committee (NEC).

