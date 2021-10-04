South Africa: 'We Thanked the Ancestors for Their Opinion' - Amadiba Locals Stand Their Ground Over N2 Wild Coast Toll Road

analysis

The crisis committee from the Amadiba coast in the Eastern Cape's Mbizana municipality faced public order police stun grenades and intimidation as they fought a battle against the proposed development of their land.

Nonhle Mbuthuma is from Sigidi village on the Wild Coast. She is the spokesperson of the Amadiba Crisis Committee (ACC) and was one of three women elected to its executive committee when the ACC in 2007 was founded at Komkhulu (the Great Place) of Umgungundlovu, which is the coastal section of Amadiba. Today, most of the ACC executive are women.

We have read the article published in Daily Maverick reporting on the 10 September "stakeholder" meeting in Sigidi village on the Eastern Cape's Wild Coast.

The province's MEC of Public Works, Babalo Madikizela, had announced that a "community meeting" would take "a majority vote to decide" on this day as to whether the proposed N2 Wild Coast Toll Road shall pass through Sigidi village or not, splitting it in two halves 3km from the coast with an 80m fenced-off 120km/h highway, or if the N2 should be moved inland to the middle of the Amadiba administrative area.

After the "vote" he would decide, as if he or...