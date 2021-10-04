South Africa: IEC Encourages South Africans With Disabilities to Vote, but Apathy Is Rife

analysis

To vote is to practise our democratic right; yet for a large percentage of the three million people in South Africa living with a disability, this can be exceedingly difficult, causing voter apathy.

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) has taken progressive measures to work towards ensuring that the voting process becomes more accessible to all South Africans, regardless of their physical abilities.

A national survey conducted by the Southern African Institute of Business Accountants (Saiba) in 2019, found that many voting stations were not fully accessible to people with disabilities.

"We developed a questionnaire based on international standards on what is acceptable. We trained our members on using this checklist and we sent them out into the field. Their findings were revealing. Not all the polling stations were adequately equipped," said Saiba CEO Nicolaas van Wyk

Some of the problems that voters with disabilities face are inaccessible voting venues, inadequate toilet facilities at venues and tables too high -- making it impossible to reach the ballot box for a wheelchair user or someone who is short of stature.

This, however, is not an uncommon experience as people living with disabilities face barriers...