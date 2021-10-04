South Africa: IEC Encourages South Africans With Disabilities to Vote, but Apathy Is Rife

3 October 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Tarryn Tomlinson

To vote is to practise our democratic right; yet for a large percentage of the three million people in South Africa living with a disability, this can be exceedingly difficult, causing voter apathy.

See living with a disability here.

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) has taken progressive measures to work towards ensuring that the voting process becomes more accessible to all South Africans, regardless of their physical abilities.

A national survey conducted by the Southern African Institute of Business Accountants (Saiba) in 2019, found that many voting stations were not fully accessible to people with disabilities.

"We developed a questionnaire based on international standards on what is acceptable. We trained our members on using this checklist and we sent them out into the field. Their findings were revealing. Not all the polling stations were adequately equipped," said Saiba CEO Nicolaas van Wyk

Some of the problems that voters with disabilities face are inaccessible voting venues, inadequate toilet facilities at venues and tables too high -- making it impossible to reach the ballot box for a wheelchair user or someone who is short of stature.

This, however, is not an uncommon experience as people living with disabilities face barriers...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X