Ghana: WASSCE Candidates Cautioned Against Destruction of School Property

The Management of the Ghana Education Service (GES) has cautioned final-year students of senior high schools (SHSs) writing the West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) to desist from unruly acts that have the potential to tarnish the image of their schools and run them into trouble.

The caution comes in the wake of signals picked up by the service from some schools which indicate that some of the students writing their final examination have started vandalising school property as well as harassing some of theirjuniors in forms one and two.

Already, there are indications that some first-year students in a number of schools have run from their schools for fear of being harassed by their seniors after their final paper, which will take place on Friday, October 8.

A statement issued in Accra at the weekend signed by the Director-General of the Service, Professor KwasiOpoku-Amankwa, said " It has come to the attention of management, rather regrettably, plans by some students to misbehave as they end their examinations and wish to caution all students to be careful since no act of indiscipline will be tolerated."

He said regional directors of education were to work with heads of schools and the security agencies to ensure maximum security and protection of lives and properties in all SHSs and any student found culpable should be made to face the full rigours of the law.

Prof Opoku-Amankwa urged parents and guardians to advise their children and wards to exhibit discipline throughout the last week of the examination and as such desist from any form of unruly behaviour, stressing that,"Any student who is arrested for misconduct will be prosecuted and further surcharged with the cost of damage.

He said it was the expectation of management that all the stakeholders,including the security agencies, would work together to ensure free end of the 2021 WASSCE.

In addition to the caution, the Director-General encouraged all candidates to continue to work hard as they enter into the last phase of the examination and pray for God's continued guidance and providence.