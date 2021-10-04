Ghana: Indians in Ghana Commemorate Mahatma Gandhi's Birthday

Indians in Ghana on Saturday, embarked on a 40 minute walk through some principal streets in Accra to commemorate the 152 birthday of the late Mahatma Gandhi, considered the leader of India's independence movement.

The India High Commissioner in Accra, Mr Sugandh Rajaram led the walk, which began at the Ghana-India Kofi Annan Centre of Excellence in ICT, through the Ghana Institute of Journalism and back to the Centre.

Led by the High Commissioner, they performed some Indian traditional rites at the Centre, in front of the statue of Mahatma Gandhi.

Gandhi's employment of nonviolent resistance that led to the successful campaign for India's independence from British rule, in turn inspired movements for civil rights and freedom across the world.

Mahatma Gandhi was on born October 2, 1869, Porbandar, India and died January 30, 1948, in Delhi. He was also a lawyer, politician, social activist, writer, anti-colonial nationalist and political ethicist.

Mr Rajarama advised Indians in Ghana to live in peace and unity, as well as stay away from any form of violence.

He said Indians should be inspired by the philosophy and positive influence of Gandhi that brought freedom to their country, stressing "Indians stand for peace and unity.

He added that, Gandhi whose teaching inspired many freedom activists was a non-violence person, who many should emulate.

The Director-General of the Kofi Annan ICT Centre, Dr Collins Yeboah Afari said the friendship between Ghana and India, found its roots in the values that Gandhi lived for, stressing that "Mahatma Gandhi was truthful, nonviolent, showed love and compassion."

"The philosophy of Mahatma brings about socio-economic development of a community and better society for everyone. That I believe is the essence of this non-violent walk and the various benevolent initiatives the High Commissioner championed every year in his honour.

The Centre can be said to be a product of those ideals too, as it was established through the partnership between the Governments of Ghana and India. Today, the Centre works to stimulate the growth of ICT sector in the ECOWAS sub-region," he said.