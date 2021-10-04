Malawi: Whitemoney Wins Big in Big Brother Naija 'Shine Ya Eye Edition' Edition

Trending as Whitemoney for the entertainment purpose, Hazel Oyeye Onou won the 6th season of Big Brother Naija after polling 47% of the votes in the final week that concluded on Sunday.

According to the show's host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, this edition of the BBNaija franchise "will go down in history as the most successful iteration yet, having recorded over a billion votes, an unprecedented number of auditions and broken social media engagement records".

"Despite following strict CoVID-19 guidelines, just like last year, the innovative changes to the show and twists helped keep things exciting," said Obi-Uchendu.

The show, also keenly watched by many Malawians, also had viewers on their toes and constantly trying to figure out Big Brother's next move and also that its success is particularly remarkable, considering fans didn't have the usual SMS voting platforms to vote with this year.

The 29-year-old Whitemoney, a creative native of Enugu State, Nigeria beat 25 other housemates to clinch the prize after an intensely competitive 77 days.

And for the first time in the show's history, the game ended with a top-6 instead of a top-5 that also saw Liquorose becoming the last woman standing in the competition and the first runner up with 29.99% of the votes.

Pere came in third place after polling 14.7% with Cross gathering only 6.44% to come 4th. Angel and Emmanuel finished 5th and 6th with 5.37% and 3.43% respectively.

Whitemoney joins Katung, Efe, Miracle, Mercy and Laycon in the highly coveted list of BBNaija winners and like the previous winners, the host Obi-Uchendu said the winner "will no doubt leverage the opportunity the BBNaija platform has offered him to push his career".

The grand finale, which aired live on DStv 198 and GOtv 29 at 7 pm, featured live performances by Nigerian superstars Made Kuti, Avala and Laycon.

A highlight of the night was a surprise performance by Lojay and Ajebo Hustlers with renditions of hit songs 'Monalisa' and 'Pronto'.

With new and exciting entertainment coming out this October, MultiChoice Africa urges its viewers across the continent to stay connected and never miss a moment of the action.

In order to keep its viewers on toes ahead of Mother's Day that falls on October 15, MultiChoice Malawi has launched a special Mother's Month promotion that goes with the tradition of visiting mothers and spoiling them with special gifts.

This is part of MultiChoice Malawi's 50th Anniversary celebration and Managing Director, Gus Banda said they are hoping for a bit of a change this year and promises more exciting innovations.

The competition is meant to afford the winners the chance to be spoiled to a Mother's Day luncheon with their mums as well some 25th anniversary merchandise that goes together with the purchase of a GOtv decoder in the month of October.

Banda said in celebrating the 25 years of existence, they have included their customers taking cognizance that they continue to choose their services and in turn MultiChoice Malawi has choose to celebrate its milestone as well as the Mother's Day with them through these special offers.

To join the Mother's Month promotion, 8 lucky customers will be selected by random draw to stand a chance to win an invitation to the MultiChoice Malawi Mother's Day Luncheon, where they will be accompanied by their mum -- "to enjoy a day of pampering and delicious treats".

To enter, customers can simply comment their active IUC numbers under the competition post which will go live on the @DStvMW and @GOtvMW Facebook pages from Wednesday, September 29 to October 11, 2021.

As an additional treat, customers will received limited edition of 25th Anniversary MultiChoice merchandise with every GOtv decoder purchase, throughout the month of October, valid in all Shoprite stores.

Clients are advised to manage their DStv and GOtv subscription easily through the MyDStv and MyGOtv apps, available for download via iOS and Android now also enabled with VISA payment to remain active and join in the celebrations.

Mother's Day has been traditionally celebrated in Malawi in October since time immemorial and in the past it was enjoyed at a special mass gathering at the national stadiums graced by former President, late Dr. Hastings Kamuzu Banda.

The rest of the citizenry joined the celebration tradition on the same day or thereafter, by visiting their parents with various gifts -- a heritage which is still kept to date.

Thus MultiChoice's choice opting for a bit of a change this year to celebrate their journey that began 25 years ago and serviced many mothers whose children inherited the tradition of registering for the first-ever pay TV business in Malawi.

The company started as a joint venture between Raise Limited a Malawian owned firm, and MultiChoice Africa Holdings and as the business continued to grow and expand it resulted in the launch of GOtv in 2013, which enriched Malawians' lives through entertaining, educating and financially empowering communities through Sankha Wekha registration agents.

In the last 25 years, the business has made tremendous strides and invested in various initiatives that have further allowed it to continue providing Malawians with solutions that are aimed at optimising customer touchpoints, while enhancing and simplifying how customers interact with their products and services.