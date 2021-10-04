São Tomé and Príncipe: São Tomé and Principe/Angolan Missionaries' Role Highlighted

3 October 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angolan authorities Sunday in São Tomé and Principe praised the role played by the Angolan missionaries from the community of Teresina's Sisters, saying that the work contribute to the education of teenagers and young girls in that country.

This was at the end of an audience the Vice President Bornito de Sousa, granted to the member of the Angolan community.

The Secretary of State for International Cooperation and Angolan Communities of the Foreign Affairs Ministry (Mirex), Vieira Lopes, praised the attitude of the sisters, stating that the move deserves the support and recognition of everyone.

The official confirmed existing a process of reorganisation of the Angolan community in São Tomé and Principe.

He explained that the sector is working on the extension of services for issuance of the Identity Document for citizens residing abroad.

As for Ex-officio electoral registration, the official recommended the registration for all people, adding that this work should be developed in addition to the Identity Document.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X