São Tomé and Príncipe: São Tomé and Principe/Angolan Missionaries' Role Highlighted

Luanda — Angolan authorities Sunday in São Tomé and Principe praised the role played by the Angolan missionaries from the community of Teresina's Sisters, saying that the work contribute to the education of teenagers and young girls in that country.

This was at the end of an audience the Vice President Bornito de Sousa, granted to the member of the Angolan community.

The Secretary of State for International Cooperation and Angolan Communities of the Foreign Affairs Ministry (Mirex), Vieira Lopes, praised the attitude of the sisters, stating that the move deserves the support and recognition of everyone.

The official confirmed existing a process of reorganisation of the Angolan community in São Tomé and Principe.

He explained that the sector is working on the extension of services for issuance of the Identity Document for citizens residing abroad.

As for Ex-officio electoral registration, the official recommended the registration for all people, adding that this work should be developed in addition to the Identity Document.