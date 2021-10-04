Ghana: FBN Bank Ghana Adjudged 'Best of the Year'

FBNBank Ghana has been adjudged "Best Bank of the Year" at the 2nd Ghana Credit Excellence Awards organised by the Chartered Institute of Credit Management Ghana.

It was held in Accra under the theme "Leveraging AfCFTA to boost Ghana's Socio-Economic Development - The Role of the Financial Services Sector."

According to the citation for the award, "the Awards Planning Committee of the Chartered Institute of Credit Management Ghana recommended FBNBank Ghana's nomination for the award of Best Bank of the Year. This award is in recognition of the immense contributions of FBNBank Ghana in upholding best standards in credit management, contribution to the socio-economic upkRank ( + / - )eep of the country; rendering employment to citizens in the banking and credit landscape; and offering impeccable organisational and portfolio services to your teeming clientele and to Ghana as a whole. On the strength of this achievement, the institute is of the conviction that this spurs you on to soar higher in delivering tailored products and services to your customers and the entire credit market. Congratulations!"

Speaking at the event, the Executive Secretary of the Chartered Institute of Credit Management Ghana, Mr Johannes Agyapong congratulated all the recipients and mentioned that the awards was meant to honour and reward organisations for displaying excellence in credit risk management in their operations.

While reiterating that the institute had been at the forefront of training individuals and organisations in the areas of credit management, risk and banking operations to enhance their performance, he entreated players in the financial services sector to pay attention to credit risk models and systems in this era.

Delivering his speech as the special guest speaker, Bank of Ghana's Director of Banking Supervision, Mr Osei Gyasi said, "the Chartered Institute of Credit Management, Ghana needs commendation for the good job over the years to promote the standard of professional competence in sound credit risk management in Ghana."

"It is instructive to note that credit risk constitutes 70 per cent of the Basel Pillar 1 risks in banking operations and the Bank of Ghana is therefore supportive of the institute's critical role in building capacity of the financial services sector in credit risk management," he said.

Speaking at the event after receiving the award, Semiu Lamidi, Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer of FBNBank said, "this award is the second to be presented to FBNBank in our milestone year and it is adequate proof of our dedication and contribution to the financial system in Ghana."

"This recognition is certainly a boost to the momentum we have gathered over the years and it shall propel us to higher heights in our efforts to offer the gold standard of excellence and value. We are very confident that we will continue to deliver on this commitment because we draw our strength from the First Bank of Nigeria's trade hub that has grown economies for 127 years in Africa, Europe and China and for 25 years in Ghana", he said.

Commenting on the award, Victor Yaw Asante, FBNBank's Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, said, "We remain committed to delivering support to our customers and clients working with them to achieve the level of business performance they aim to attain. We take our role as a bank seriously, recognising the difference that we can make, not just in the activities of business entities but also, in the economy and within other communities. We do these because our brand promise enjoins us to put our customers first even as we deliver the gold standard of value and excellence. This is what differentiates us from the others and it is certainly what has won us recognition and acclaim from the Chartered Institute of Credit Management Ghana. This is a testament to all that we stand for and I dedicate it to our people who have continuously shown how passionate they are about what they do."