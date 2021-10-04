Ethiopia/Ghana: SA V Ethiopia - Free Gate for Vaccinated Fans

4 October 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

VACCINATED fans will get free entry into the forthcoming Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup match between South Africa and Ethiopia that is scheduled to take place at FNB Stadium on October 12.

In the same breath, SAFA's Special Member, the NSL has resolved to use the Soweto Derby to also encourage mass vaccination.

The more people are vaccinated, the more economic opportunities are opened for those selling their products. Taxi drivers who take fans to the stadiums will also be encouraged to vaccinate and football authorities will engage various taxi associations to work together. -SuperSport

