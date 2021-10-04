Ghana: Uphold Legacy of Busia-Kufuor

Sunyani — Former President Agyeman Kufuor has eulogised Dr Kofi Abrefa Busia whom he described as his "role model "and an exemplary leader who meant well for Ghana and urged the youth to uphold the legacy of Dr Busia for the country to achieve its desired goal of prosperity for all.

He said Dr Busia intended to build the framework that would encourage the citizenry to create wealth because he had confidence in them when he created the Rural Development Ministry and launched programmes to construct feeder roads to open up the country and also dotted the country strategically with health centres, potable water supply, and educational infrastructure.

Former President Kufuor eulogised Dr Busia in a video recording delivered at the 2021 Busia Memorial Lectures held in Sunyani in the Bono Region to commemorate the life and works of the late prime minister of the Second Republic of Ghana under the theme: 'The youth in a free enterprise society'.

The Busia Institute, with the support and assistance of the chief of staff at the office of the president, donated GH¢50,000 worth of Dr Busia's biography, titled 'K A Busia: A Symbol of Democracy' to all the tertiary institutions in the Bono Region and appealed for support and assistance from individuals and organisations to procure copies for all schools in the country.

The celebration ended with a wreath-laying and planting of trees at the Golden Jubilee Park in Sunyani by Okokyeredom Sakyi Ako II on behalf of the chiefs and people of the Bono Region, Mr Kumah on behalf of the government and Mr Anane Agyei, on behalf of the Busia Institute.

Okokyeredom Sakyi Ako II, the Omanhene of Drobo Traditional Area and Vice President of the Bono Regional House of Chiefs, the special guest of honour, shared his personal experiences with Dr Busia and called for politics of decency as exhibited by the late prime minister.

Speaking on the sub-theme: '#FixingTheCountry -The Need for a Paradigm Shift', John Kumah, a Deputy Minister of Finance noted that "as we commemorate Dr Busia, let us all reflect on what we also can do to enhance our society for the benefit of the present generation and posterity such that in future we shall be remembered by our works and words".

Justina Owusu-Banahene, the Bono Regional Minister, whose speech was delivered by Kwasi Ameyaw, Member of Parliament (MP) for Sunyani East Constituency in the Bono Region, announced that the street from the Sunyani Post Office and Fiapre roundabout had been named after Dr Busia in appreciation of his tremendous contributions to the country and humanity.

Professor Christopher Ameyaw-Akumfi, the Board Chairman of the Public Procurement Authority, who chaired the function, called for tolerance among politicians, which was a mark of Dr Busia.