Ghana: Enterprise Insurance Pays Gh¢69 Million in Motor Claims

Enterprise Insurance last year paid a total of GH¢69 million as motor insurance claims, Michael Otu-Larbi, Senior Manager, Quality Assurance said.

Mr Otu-Larbi disclosed this during a webinar on the theme Insurance Claims Processes; a focus on Motor Insurance held last week Friday.

He explained that Enterprise Insurance had been rated AA+ from AA, which demonstrated the company's strong financial muscle to pay claims promptly.

According to Mr Otu-Larbi, Enterprise Insurance established in 1924 was the oldest insurance company in the country.

He said the company had enhanced its motor insurance products to bring peace and value to its customers.

Mr Otu-Larbi mentioned Comp Extra, which he explained, among others, paid for loss of use of a vehicle and other extra benefits.

He also mentioned the Third Party Amplified which was an enhanced form of the Comp Extra, which paid for damages on windscreen, side mirrors, and minor scratches.

"This is new and first on the market and this can only come from Enterprise Insurance," he said.

Mr Otu-Larbi said motor insurance was a legal requirement and provided peace of mind to people in the period of emergencies.

Speaking on motor insurance claim processes, Head of the Same Day Claims, Bernice Davies urged motor insurance policy holders with Enterprise Insurance not to accept liability when there is an accident.

"Don't assume liability when there is an accident. Once you buy insurance and there is an accident, allow the insurance company to pay, do not assume liability," she said.

Taking the participants through the claim processes, Ms Davies urged policy holders to secure the accident scene when they were involved in an accident, report to the police when it was Third Party insurance and notify their insurers.

"Do not make promises when you are involved in an accident, if you do that you put Enterprise Insurance in a prejudiced position," she said.

Ms Davies mentioned accident, theft, fire and damage caused by insured to another property as some of the factors which triggered motor insurance claims.

She said the ceasure of engine, maintenance related issues and problems of car battery did not trigger insurance claims.