Ghana: NGO Donates Uniforms, Learning Materials to 182 Pupils in U/E

Bongo — AfriKids Ghana, a Child Rights NGO, has donated school uniforms and learning materials valued at GH₵100,000.00 to 182 needy pupils in the Upper East Region.

The beneficiaries who were from the Kassena-Nankana and Bolgatanga Municipalities, Bongo, Talensi, Nabdam, Builsa South and Builsa North districts received school uniforms and learning materials such as exercise books, pens and pencils.

Speaking at the ceremony in Bongo, last Monday, the Country Director of AfriKids Ghana, Mr David Pwalua, explained that the donation was part of a COVID-19 relief and recovery project launched in 2020 to support vulnerable persons and communities in northern Ghana to minimise the adverse impact of the pandemic.

"The effects of the pandemic are devastating; businesses of parents have been seriously affected such that they could not afford basic needs of their children to go back to school.

We know we cannot provide everything but this is just our modest support to help the children stay in school and learn," he said.

He urged the pupils to take their studies seriously and appealed to the teachers to monitor and support them especially, the needy pupils to stay and learn.

He said under the project about 30 educational and health facilities had also received Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) materials including improved veronica buckets.

Mr David Pwalua said AfriKids Ghana further supplied food items and other hygiene and preventive items to other communities to help them fight the pandemic, saying that more 70,000 people have benefitted from the project.

He advised the public, especially the beneficiaries to strictly abide by the COVID-19 protocols.

The Country Director commended the late Mr Nicholas Kumah, a former Country Director of AfriKids Ghana for his contribution to the successful implementation of the project.

The Bongo District Director of Education, Mr Madison Anane Amokase, , who received the items on behalf of the beneficiaries, expressed his gratitude to AfriKids Ghana and its partners for the investment they have been making in the educational sector over the years.

He recalled the numerous times AfriKids had supported schools with furniture and other learning materials as well as building the capacities of other stakeholders in the educational sector to enhance the quality of education.

The District Director said the support would impact positively on the education of the beneficiary pupils and enhance their mental status to learn.