Ghana: NGO Donates to Cured Lepers Village At Ho-Donokodzi

Ho — The founder of the NGO, Mr Markus Dake made the call when the group donated rice, cooking oil and blankets to the Cured Lepers Village at Ho-Donokodzi last Saturday.

The recent event coincided with his 50th birthday celebration.

He said that the world had enough to cater for everyone, but the resources were not equitably distributed and that had resulted in the wide gap between the rich and poor.

"So, when those who have sufficient food, clothes and shelter show compassion to the less fortunate by contributing to their welfare our society will definitely be a happier place to the live in," Mr Dake added.

He said that the donation to the cured lepers was in line with the commitment of #Walkthelove to render services to humanity and bring relief to the less fortunate in society.

Mr Dake gave the assurance that the NGO would continue to help the Cured Lepers Village and contribute in various ways to its comfort.

A leading member of the NGO, Mr Samuel Ledo said that service to mankind was service to God and that was the guiding principle of the #Walkthelove.

He said that the donation was the first of its kind by the NGO to the Cured Lepers Village and also marked the beginning of many good tidings to follow soon at the village.

"If you provide your hungry neighbour with food and provide your naked neighbour with clothes and also visit your ailing neighbour in hospital you are doing it all for God," he added.

The caretaker of the Cure Lepers Village, Mr Nelson Atito, expressed gratitude for the items and said that the gesture was highly touching and timely.