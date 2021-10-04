Malawi: Silver Need to Beat Ekwendeni to Completely Shrug Wanderers for the Tnm Super League Runners-Up Spot

In their final game of the 2020/2021 TNM Super League on Saturday, October 9, Silver Strikers need to beat Ekwendeni Hammers in order to keep their second-place.

The Bankers, who have 55 points, host 10th-placed Ekwendeni at Silver Stadium in the must-win encounter of which a win will ensure Mighty Wanderers end the season on third place at 57 points if the Nomads -- who have 54 points -- manage to beat Moyale in their final game on October 16.

Wanderers missed the chance for the second place when they lost 1-3 to Blue Eagles on Sunday. If they had won, they were also bound to vie for the title itself in the hope that Bullets would lose to Karonga United.

The championship has already been retained by Nyasa Big Bullets -- who have 59 points and will wrap up their title defence on October 16 at Kamuzu Stadium against 5th-placed Karonga United, who have 46 points.

If Karonga manage to beat Bullets, they shall dislodge Civil Service on 4th place, who have 48 points and have already wrapped up their season.

If Ekwendeni -- who have 40 points -- manage to beat Silver Strikers on Saturday, they will earn themselves a place into the top 8 to participate in the end-of-season Airtel Top 8.

Ahead of them are 9th-placed Kamuzu Barracks (40 points), 8th-placed Mafco (42) and TN Stars (43) -- who have all finished their season.

Teams that have been relegated are Chitipa United on 14th place (32 points), Ntopwa FC on 15th (21 points) and Mzuzu Warriors on 16th with 18 points.

Tigers FC have escaped relegation by a whisker as they tie on 32 points with Chitipa United but have better goal aggregate of -9 against Chitipa's -18.