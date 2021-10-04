Zimbabwe/Ghana: Warriors Leave for Ghana in Batches

The Warriors are set to travel to Ghana in batches for the 2022 World Cup football qualifier against Ghana set for this coming Saturday in Cape Coast.

Skipper c is expected to be the first player to arrive in the West African country later today while coach Norman Mapeza and his technical team leave the country tomorrow.

They are expected to link up with the South Africa-based contingent in Johannesburg, on the way to Accra. The England-based players will also fly straight to the West African nation's capital, Accra.

The Warriors delegation will then leave Accra on Wednesday for Cape Coast, where they are set to set up base ahead of Saturday's encounter.

Logistical challenges in getting all the players in Zimbabwe on time because of the difficult Covid-19 travel restrictions in some of the countries, have forced the Warriors to set up a single training camp in Ghana.

Warriors Squad:

Goalkeepers: Martin Mapisa (Zamora CF), Talbert Shumba (Free State Stars), Washington Arubi (Marumo Gallants).

Defenders: Alec Mudimu (Torpedo Kutaisi), Brendan Galloway (Plymouth Argyle), Bruce Kangwa (Azam), Jordan Zemura (AFC Bournemouth), Onismor Bhasera (SuperSport United), Rahman Kutsanzira (FC Platinum), Teenage Hadebe (Houston Dynamo), Tendayi Darikwa (Wigan Athletic).

Midfielders: Blessing Sarupinda (Sekhukhune United), Farai Madhanaga (Marumo Gallants), Kelvin Madzongwe (FC Platinum), Khama Billiat (Kaizer Chiefs), Kudakwashe Mahachi (SuperSport United), Marshall Munetsi (Stade de Reims), Marvelous Nakamba (Aston Villa), Never Tigere (Azam), Perfect Chikwende (Simba SC), Thabani Kamusoko (Zesco United).

Strikers: Knowledge Musona (Al-Tai), Knox Mutizwa (Lamontville Golden Arrows), Terrence Dzvukamanja (Orlando Pirates).