Zimbabwe: Lunga Gets Man of the Match Award

4 October 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Eddie Chikamh

South Africa-based Warriors defender Divine Lunga has bagged the first DStv Premiership Man of the Match award in Sundowns colours following a solid display in his team's win over Swallows at the weekend.

Lunga put up a brilliant show in only his second start for the Brazilians, as they thrashed Swallows the 3-0 at Loftus Versfeld Stadium.

The 26-year-old joined the South African champions at the start of the new season from Lamontville Golden Arrows. Sundowns have had a brilliant start to the season and are unbeaten in six league outings.

Lunga made his debut last week during the MTN8 Cup semi-finals and scored a goal in the 3-0 victory over his former team, Golden Arrows.

The defender played 69 minutes and was injured in that game, leading to Warriors coach Norman Mapeza leaving him out of the Zimbabwe national football team to play Ghana in back-to-back 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers next week.

Lunga, however, was back on his feet and played 90 minutes at the weekend.

Read the original article on The Herald.

