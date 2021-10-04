Zimbabwe: Mushekwi Not Slowing Down

4 October 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Eddie Chikamhi

ZIMBABWE international Nyasha Mushekwi is not showing any signs of slowing down after he grabbed a brace for Zhejiang Greentown and increase his lead at the top of the Chinese League One.

The 34-year-old former CAPS United man bagged his fourth brace of the season in Zhejiang's 4-1 win over Nanjing City yesterday. He has now taken his tally to 21 goals in 25 appearances this season.

Mushekwi has scored at least a goal in every game in the team's last five outings. Zhejiang are fighting for promotion into the China Super League and are currently third in the race with 58 points.

They are six points behind leaders Meizhou Hakka, with about eight games remaining in the season.

