South Africa: Life Esidimeni Inquest Stalls Again, Misinformation and Vaccine Hesitancy, Digital Equity, Local Government in Crisis and Vaccine Inequality

The Life Esidimeni Inquest was meant to resume on Monday but has been postponed to 15 November as a result of the NGOs involved in the inquest not having their documentation ready.

On Monday, 4 October, from 11am to 1pm, the Centre for Human Rights, Faculty of Law at University of Pretoria, in partnership with the African Commission on Human and Peoples' Rights Working Group on the Rights of Older Persons and Persons with Disabilities in Africa, is hosting a webinar for International Day of Older Persons titled Digital Equity for all ages. You can register to attend here.

From Wednesday, 6 October until 29 October the Steve Biko Centre for Bioethics at Wits is hosting a webinar series on Understanding vaccine hesitancy and our ethical obligations. The first webinar will be at 8am on Wednesday and is titled Misinformation as a reason for hesitancy: why a values-based approach matters. The keynote speaker is Professor Heidi Larson from the vaccine confidence project at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine. Register to attend here.

Also on Wednesday, at 2pm, the Third World Network is hosting a webinar, Access Barriers to Covid-19 Therapeutics & Diagnostics: A Case for TRIPS Waiver....