South Africa: Mr President, What Is Honourable About Zweli Mkhize?

opinion

President Cyril Ramaphosa wants us to remember Zweli Mkhize fondly when we lost R150-million in a potentially corrupt scheme designed to line the pockets of the former health minister's friends, family and allies.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

Honourable! That's the word that President Cyril Ramaphosa used to describe former health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize - just a few hours after the release of the much-awaited Digital Vibes report.

Ramaphosa has refused to condemn Mkhize for his role in the R150-million scandal and instead chose to praise him for the work he did in the early stages of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Yet the Special Investigating Unit's (SIU's) report on Digital Vibes is damning for Mkhize.

The SIU found that Mkhize not only gave "instructions" to the then director-general of health, Precious Matsoso, to sort out a contract for his ally Tahera Mather of Digital Vibes, but that his conduct had also been at best "improper" and at worst "unlawful".

In less than 13 months the ill-experienced company was paid R150-million of public money - funds intended to go towards the fight against the coronavirus. The entire contract was found to be irregular and more than R70-million...