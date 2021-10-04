South Africa: MEC Madoda Sambatha Sends Condolences to Mayor Neo Schalk's Family

press release

The North West MEC for Health Madoda Sambatha sends a message of deep condolensces to the wife and family of Naledi Local Municipality's Mayor Neo Schalk. The Major died in a car accident in the morning of Sunday 03 October 2021.

The wife of the late Mayor Neo Schalk, Mrs Mosadiwamarope Assentia "Sese" Skalk is an employee of the Department of Health. Her husband, Mayor Schalk passed on at a time when she just started working in her new position as Assistant Director Corporate Services in the Naledi Health Sub-District on 01 October 2021.

Previously Mrs Schalk was working at Internal Control at the Dr Ruth Segomotsi Mompati District office of the Department of Health.

"It is a sad moment for the Schalk family. I also know that it is even more of a difficult time for the wife and kids. To Mrs Schalk and the family, know that we are with you as you mourn the death of your husband and a father to your children", said MEC Sambatha.

The Department of Health pays tribute to Mayor Neo Schalk for the role his Municipality has played in the fight against COVID-19. Through the leadership of the late Mayor, Naledi Local Municipality has actively been involved in raising awareness against COVID-19 and encouraging the public to vaccinate